Seth Meyers Tests Positive For COVID, Cancels Shows For The Rest Of The Week

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” revealed on Tuesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers announced the news via social media, noting that while he feels fine, Late Night will suspend production for the remainder of the week.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio,” Meyers tweeted on Tuesday.

Guests scheduled to appear on “Late Night” this week included Will Forte, Beanie Feldman, Norman Lear, Lady A, Colin Jost, Harvey Guillen, Tom Holland, Anna Konkle & Maya Erskine.