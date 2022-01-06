Dolly Parton Celebrates 47 New Gold And Platinum Certifications In 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary recording artist and entrepreneur Dolly Parton just reminded everyone of how big of a star she really is when she revealed her impressive collection of 47 new gold and platinum sales certifications for her music catalog to mark the New Year.

“I’ve often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that!” Parton said. “I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!”

The new awards presented cover certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Sweden and include multiple 2x platinum certifications in the U.S. for Parton’s hits “Jolene,” 9To5,” and “Islands In The Stream,” her duet with the late Kenny Rogers.

Parton also passed the 3 billion worldwide streams mark in 2021.

“I’m so proud to represent the hottest entertainer in the business,” added Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager. “These international awards solidify the fact that Dolly is a global superstar icon that still keeps growing every year. Just when you thought her assets couldn’t get any bigger, she proves us wrong again!”