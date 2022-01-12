Tencent Music Entertainment Vice President Dennis Tak Yeung Hau Resigns From The Company

SHENZEN, China (CelebrityAccess) — Chinese streaming and social media giant Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced a shakeup in their senior leadership as Vice President of Entertainment Dennis Tak Yeung Hau revealed plans to retire from his post for personal reasons, effective January 31st.

Hau has served in the role since 2016 and played a key role in the company’s development of multiple streaming platforms, including QQ Music.

“On behalf of our Board and TME’s management team, we thank Dennis for his outstanding services and commitment to the Company. Dennis played a crucial role in the development of QQ Music and WeSing, helping TME become the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China. Under his leadership, QQ Music provided a much more diverse and rich content offering for users to enjoy, fostered product and technological innovations, including AI predictive algorithms to discover promising new music, and cultivated a vibrant social community to facilitate interaction between musicians and fans. All of these contributed to QQ Music’s rapid growth,” said TME Executive Chairman Cussion Kar Shun Pang.

“Dennis also guided WeSing to evolve from a karaoke app into a social entertainment platform with ‘singing’ at its core and encompass live streaming, karaoke rooms and a variety of social features. In addition, he was instrumental in the development of our IoT business and established strategic cooperation with key partners. In his most recent role leading TME’s international business, Dennis successfully led WeSing’s expansion in the overseas markets, laying a solid foundation for our future growth across Southeast Asia. We greatly appreciate Dennis’ significant contributions over the years,” added Mr. Ross Liang, CEO of TME.

Stepping in to fill the post will be current CEO Ross Liang. In addition, Mr. Adrian Yau Kee Mak, an independent director on TME’s board, will replace Ms. Edith Manling Ngan as the chairperson of TME’s audit committee, with immediate effect.

Ms. Ngan will continue to serve as an independent director and a member of the company’s audit committee.