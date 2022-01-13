Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, And Ye Lead The Lineup For Coachella’s 2022 Return

(CelebrityAccess) – After a two-year hiatus, Goldenvoice, organizers of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival announced the lineup for the event’s 2022 return, with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Ilish, and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West leading the charge.

The fest, which takes place from April 15 through 22 will also feature Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis The Child, Baby Keem, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Stromae, Run The Jewels, Swedish House Mafia, and Ari Lennox, among others.

One notable omission from the lineup is Travis Scott, who was originally included on the festival’s 2020 lineup. However, since then, Scott has become ensnared in court following the deadly crowd surge at his curated Astroworld Festival in November that left 19 people dead.

Hopefully, this year will be a return to form for Coachella, a brand that has lain fallow for the past two years. Like many events, Coachella was postponed in the early days of the pandemic, with organizers rescheduling the 2020 edition of the event to the fall of 2020 and then the spring of 2021 in hopes that the virus had subsided before finally cancelling entirely for 2021 and fully re-orienting their efforts to the spring of 2022.

Now, for its return this year, Coachella is expected to run at its full capacity, with crowds of up to 125,000 fans per day in attendance at the event.

Despite the Omicron surge, during which infection rates in the U.S. have hit all-time highs, Coachella organizers continue to advertise relatively permissive vaccine requirements. For now at least, fans will not need to be vaccinated to attend the festival this year. The current entry policy for Coachella allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination.