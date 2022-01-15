Lil’ Bean and Zay Bang Onstage During WOW Hall Concert Shooting – Six Shot and One in Critical Condition As Shooter Remains Elusive

EUGENE, OR (CelebrityAccess) – WOW Hall on West Eighth Avenue in Eugene, OR was a “hectic scene” according to officers. Friday night, six people were hospitalized, one critically as a shooter took their aim at the popular concert venue.

Lil’ Bean and Zay Bang were on-stage as the crowd bounced along with the music, oblivious to the fact that four males and two females were injured in a shooting incident in the famed venue’s back parking lot. Police Chief Chris Skinner told reporters early Saturday morning that one victim is in critical condition after “certainly one of the highest-profile shootings we’ve had in the city of Eugene.” Skinner continued in his statement, “We just need people to feel comfortable and bring that forward so we can better understand what happened and better identify our subject. All we know at this point is we have a male in a hoodie that was seen running westbound … right after the shooting.”

WOW Hall Executive Director (Interim) and Jaci Guerena (Board Chair), released a statement via the WOW Hall website.

You may have heard that there was a shooting outside the WOW Hall tonight at the “Lil Bean + Zay Bang“* concert. There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate. We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid. We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for. This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating. If we receive additional information, we will try to make it available. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Eugene Police Department at 541-682-5111. Thank you for continuing to support the WOW Hall in these very challenging times. All classes held at the WOW Hall are canceled until further notice.

As of press time, there is no suspect in custody and the police urged the public to “call with any relevant information”, said local police in tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.