Forget Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe Set to Portray “Weird Al” Yankovic In New Biopic

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Roku has announced an all-new feature film about Grammy-winning musician and American cultural icon “Weird Al” Yankovic and will star “the boy who lived” Daniel Radcliffe. The movie, titled WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story was written by Yankovic and Eric Appel; the latter of which will also produce and direct the film. Production begins early February, and it will be available on The Roku Channel exclusively.

According to Roku’s press release, the film holds nothing back and explores every facet of Yankovic’s life from his rise to fame to his torrid celebrity love affairs and depraved lifestyle. It will take a journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the “greatest musical legend of all time.” Comedy powerhouses Adam McKay and Will Ferrell’s company, Funny or Die is producing the upcoming film. In addition to writing, Yankovic also gets a producing credit.

The man behind the iconic “Eat It” video and hits such as “Amish Paradise” and “Like a Surgeon” had this tongue-in-cheek statement, “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule and I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

“When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it,” said writer and director Appel. Appel also wrote and directed a Funny or Die video back in 2010 called Weird: Al Yankovic Story which starred Aaron Paul, Olivia Wilde, and Patton Oswalt.

Radcliffe, best known for playing the wand-wielding wonder boy, Harry Potter, is set to star in Paramount’s The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. That film hits selected theaters on March 25.