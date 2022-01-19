The Grammys To Land In Las Vegas In April, The CMTs Get Bumped

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the 64th annual Grammy Awards announced that the show will now take place on Sunday, April 3rd, and will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement (opens in a new tab) of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr.

The show was originally planned with a live audience for the recently renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (formerly The Staples Center) but was postponed earlier this month amid the Omicron surge after organizers decided there were too many risks to proceed with planning.

However, with the Grammys now taking place on April 3rd, the CMT Awards, which was previously announced for that date, has been bumped and will take place sometime later in April with details to be announced.

This marks the second year in a row that the Recording Academy has been forced to reschedule and modify the Grammys due to the COVID pandemic. The show managed to avoid the early days of the pandemic’s arrival in early 2020.