Live Nation And The Music Forward Foundation Announce Window For 2022 Scholarship Applications

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Forward Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, announced the schedule for the application period for its 2022 scholarship program.

Students pursuing music industry careers are invited to apply between January 17 through March 31, 2022.

In total, the Music Forward Foundation will award a total of three scholarships worth $10,000 and two for two $5,000 in 2022. The scholarships will be awarded to outstanding college students—in either their junior or senior year—majoring in music business and/or related fields at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

The five scholarships will be awarded to students nationwide in the following areas:

Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship: Established in memory of a Live Nation employee who went above and beyond to improve the concert experience for fans, artists and staff, this scholarship is designed to support the ever-growing customer service expectations within the live entertainment industry.

Tiffany Green Operator Scholarship: Established in memory of one of Live Nation’s first female concert production specialists, this scholarship is designed to support women pursuing a career in live entertainment.

Live Nation Scholarship: Established to support students interested in the core areas of Live Nation’s business: concert promotion, venue operation, sponsorship, ticketing and artist management.

Affinity Plus Scholarship: Established in partnership with the Affinity Plus Foundation, the marquee sponsor of a Live Nation venue, two $5,000 scholarships will support local students or Affinity Plus members pursuing a career related to the music industry. Field of study may include but is not limited to

live event operations, production, music engineering, music business management, music education, customer service, hospitality and/or other related fields.

“We are actively looking for ways we can diversify our talent pipeline and expand opportunities for youth who are interested in live music,” said Johnel Evans, Global Head of Diversity, Live Nation. “These scholarships are just one way we can introduce live music as a career path and our partnership with Music Forward supports the power and potential of the next generation of leaders.”

“Music Forward helps break the barriers of gender, poverty, and race to enter the music industry,” said Nurit Smith, executive director of Music Forward Foundation. “We are proud to offer these unique opportunities to inspire ambition and create momentum for young people pursuing industry careers.”

For more information on additional scholarships offered by Music Forward Foundation, visit: https://musicforwardfoundation.org/programs/scholarships.