Boston Calling Announces The Lineup For Their 2022 Return

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Boston Calling festival announced a lineup for the festival’s 2022 return, with a bill led by the Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica.

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic,” Boston Calling CEO Brian Appel said in a press release on Friday “This year’s line-up is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene.”

Making its return after laying fallow for two years due to COVID-19, the festival returns to Allston for three days on Memorial Day weekend with a lineup that also includes the likes of Rüfüs Du Sol, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Weezer, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Avril Lavigne, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, and more.

Artists that were previously announced for the 2020 edition of the festival, including Rage Against The Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers are not included on the lineup for 2022.

A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets at $369.99, 3-Day VIP tickets at $999.99, and 3-Day Platinum tickets at $1,999.99 are on sale now. A special limited 2-pack of 3-Day GA tickets for $699.99 is also available.

The full lineup for Boston Calling 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers