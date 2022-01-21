Boston Calling Announces The Lineup For Their 2022 Return

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Boston Calling festival announced a lineup for the festival’s 2022 return, with a bill led by the Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica.
“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic,” Boston Calling CEO Brian Appel said in a press release on Friday “This year’s line-up is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene.”
Making its return after laying fallow for two years due to COVID-19, the festival returns to Allston for three days on Memorial Day weekend with a lineup that also includes the likes of Rüfüs Du Sol, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Weezer, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Avril Lavigne, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, and more.
Artists that were previously announced for the 2020 edition of the festival, including Rage Against The Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers are not included on the lineup for 2022.
A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets at $369.99, 3-Day VIP tickets at $999.99, and 3-Day Platinum tickets at $1,999.99 are on sale now. A special limited 2-pack of 3-Day GA tickets for $699.99 is also available.
The full lineup for Boston Calling 2022
Friday, May 27, 2022
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers