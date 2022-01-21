Thomas Rhett Announces North American ‘Bring The Bar To You’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist and 5 times Grammy nominee Thomas Rhett revealed plans for his headlining Bring The Bar To You Tour.

Produced by Live nation and presented by Dos Primos, the tour kicks off on June 17th and 18th with a pair of shows at Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The tour is scheduled to hit more than 30 cities across North America before wrapping at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio on October 15th.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Thomas Rhett said. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already!”

Rhett will be touring in support of his upcoming sixth studio album, Where We Started, which is scheduled for release later this year.

Parker McCollum and Conner Smith have both signed on to appear as special guests for the tour.

BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR DATES:

6/17/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/18/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/23/2022 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24/2022 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

6/25/2022 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14/2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15/2022 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/16/2022 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2022 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/22/2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/23/2022 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

8/11/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12/2022 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/18/2022 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25/2022 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26/2022 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22/2022 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

9/23/2022 – Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

9/24/2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9/29/2022 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

9/30/2022 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center

10/1/2022 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/6/2022 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/7/2022 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

10/8/2022 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

10/13/2022 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

10/14/2022 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

10/15/2022 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center