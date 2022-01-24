Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Continues Its Growth and Expansion With New Headquarters

CENTURY CITY (CelebrityAccess) – CAA has announced that it will relocate to a new Century City location in 2026, moving into a 37-story commercial tower across from CAA’s current offices on Constellation Boulevard, as reported by THR.

The tower, owend by JMB Realty, features 2 acres of gardens and courtyards and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest rating from the US Green Building Council. CAA will have its own entrance, lobby and parking areas. In addition, CAA employees will have easy access to the upcoming Constellation/Century City Metro station.

The upcoming expansion to a larger space comes after the news of the CAA – ICM merger, which is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. CAA’s lease on its current 2000 Avenue of the Stars location, which has been home since 2007, is up July 2025. ICM’s headquarters since 2016 is around the corner at 10250 Constellation Boulevard.

CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett in a statement, “We’re designing a home for the future here in Los Angeles that captures the imagination, inspiration and creativity that’s fundamental to the work we do, and that continues to drive our success for clients. We’re guided by our focus on personal connection, a deeply rooted culture of collaboration, and a desire to create the most welcoming and exciting environment for our employees, clients and the creative community.”