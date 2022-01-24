Crispin Hunt To Step Down As Board Chair At The Ivors Academy

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — After five years in a leadership role, Crispin Hunt, songwriter, producer and musician, and the chair of the Ivors Avademy Board to make way for the appointment of a successor.

Hunt has steered the academy through a period of growth and reform and the organization plans to elect and announce a new chairman in the near future. According to the Academy, Hunt will continue to be actively involved in the academy as a board director after he steps down from the top post.

In a statement announcing his decision to step down, Hunt wrote:

“After five incredible years as Chair of The Ivors Academy, it is high time to let the future lead the future.

We have become the strong, representative and future-facing Academy British songwriters and composers deserve. We have campaigned successfully for music creators’ rights – from the European Copyright Directive and Composers Against Buyouts to Fix Streaming – taking music creators’ concerns from footnotes to the front pages and successfully creating the environment for improvement.

In this time, we’ve launched a new brand without an acronym in sight, reformed our governance, re-launched our charitable Trust, rejuvenated our Fellowship program, forged global alliances, welcomed new partners and done more than ever to champion our world-leading music creators.

The last two years have been especially tough for many in music, but none more so than musicians. To have helped our community stand together – young and old, famed and emerging – so we can uphold the value of our musical creativity to society and its economy, has been an honour and a privilege. We stepped up, giving a voice to creators when they needed it most and providing increased support across our membership. We are now doing all we can to bring back the sixty thousand musicians who have left music during the pandemic by working tirelessly to create a more balanced, safer future for our industry.

Our Board is the strongest and most diverse it has ever been, with more women than men and a mix of backgrounds, ethnicities and locations across the UK. We continue to have under-25-year-old representation on our Board to empower new generations of creators as well as present. In their safe and capable hands, with confidence and pride, I leave the future of our Academy. Bed hogging is not my style.

As I turn to new projects, I reiterate my unflinching commitment to delivering the Academy’s mission and to supporting PRS’s outstanding team, as a member of the PRS Council, to be as innovative, efficient and influential as possible.

I want to thank our Academy members, our Academy team and everyone I have worked with as Chair over the past five years. I am humbled by your support and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside you.”

Hunt, who is a multi-platinum selling songwriter and producer in his own right, formerly served as the lead singer for the Longpigs. He’s also collaborated with acts such as Florence and The Machine, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan, Lana Del Ray, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Bat For Lashes, Rod Stewart and more.

In addition, Hunt is an elected Council Member of PRS for Music, former director of PPL, the FAC and UK Music, a music creator, advocate and consultant.