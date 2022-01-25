Daryl Hall Announces Solo Retrospective And Tour With Special Guest Todd Rundgren

(CelebrityAccess) – One half of the best-selling duo, Hall & Oates, Daryl Hall is releasing his first solo retrospective, “Before After” on April via Legacy Recordings. The double disc set will feature 30 songs from his five solo albums and Hall will embark on an 8-city tour jaunt with Todd Rundgren.

The retrospective also features six never-released performances from Hall’s web and television series, Live From Daryl’s House, which began in 2007. Special guests appearing on the bonus tracks include Rundgren, Dave Stewart and Monte Montgomery. Per Shore Fire’s press release, Hall states, “I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career. It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart.”

That collaborative spirit also guided Live From Daryl’s House, with Hall welcoming guests from a multitude of genre such as Smokey Robinson, Cheap Trick, Aloe Blacc and Grace Potter. The Live Nation produced tour will launch on April 1 at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre and will continue through April 16 with stops at the Ryman Auditorium and Carnegie Hall. See below for tour itinerary.

April 1 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL

April 3 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

April 5 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

April 7 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH

April 9 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

April 11 – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA

April 14 – Carnegie Hall – New York, NY

April 16 – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD