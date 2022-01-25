Elton John Cancels Two Shows After Testing Positive For COVID

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John was forced to postpone a pair of shows this week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

John was scheduled to perform a pair of shows at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the venue announced that the shows will not be taking place as previously scheduled.

“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19.”

“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly,” the statement continued.

At present, John’s next scheduled performance for the tour, January 29th at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, is still a go. As of yet, rescheduled dates have not been announced for the impacted performances.

John apologized to fans via social media and said that his symptoms are mild.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” he wrote.

John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick” road run has been billed as his final major tour, with the 74-year-old recording artist announcing that he plans to spend more time focused on making music. The multi-year tour began in 2018 but was halted by COVID-19 in March 2020. John was then sidelined last year by hip surgery and had only recently returned to the road, resuming his tour in New Orleans on January 19th.