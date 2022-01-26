ASCAP Names Elizabeth Rodda, Matt DeFilippis, and Alex Grout Senior Vice Presidents

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announced the promotion of three senior executives – Elizabeth Rodda, Matt DeFilippis, and Alex Grout- to the role of Senior Vice President at the performance rights society.

Elizabeth Rodda will take on the role of SVP of International Affairs, working to drive international revenue for ASCAP’s members. In her new role, Rodda will also continue to lead ASCAP’s International Analyst Team in developing data assessments and improving data collection and accuracy.

Rodda joined ASCAP in 2013, as Regional Relationship Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean but has previously worked as an independent consultant and held publishing and licensing positions with Planet Records and Caribe Sound and Music Publishing.

In her new role, Rodda will be based in Miami and report to Tony Dunaif, ASCAP Executive Vice President of International Affairs.

“Liz is a creative executive who successfully leverages industry relationships to best serve ASCAP’s music creator members,” commented ASCAP EVP of International Affairs, Tony Dunaif. “She has a keen understanding of how market events impact our members and is proactive in responding to the evolving international marketplace to ensure they receive fair payments.”

Matt DeFilippis has been promoted to the role of SVP of Licensing. In his new billet at ASCAP, DeFilippis will oversee revenue from music distribution platforms, including both audio and audio-visual streaming platforms and traditional audio-visual and audio distribution channels.

DeFilippis will also develop overall growth strategies for existing and potential licensees, as well as generate new licensing opportunities on behalf of ASCAP’s songwriter, lyricist, composer and publisher members.

Prior to ASCAP, DeFilippis worked in Strategic Planning at the National Music Publishers Association/Harry Fox Agency before moving to ASCAP in 2001. He is a graduate of Columbia University.

Based in New York, DeFilippis will report to ASCAP Executive Vice President of Licensing, Stephanie Ruyle.

“Matt joined the ASCAP licensing team in 2001 and has been instrumental in the growth of new media licensing, from the launch of nascent digital services evolving into market leading platforms where music is integral to attracting consumers,” commented ASCAP EVP of Licensing, Stephanie Ruyle.” His expertise and deep knowledge of the market have helped to drive revenues and opportunities for our members as consumers have shifted to digital music consumption, and I am thrilled to recognize his contributions with this promotion.”

ASCAP also announced that Alex Grout has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Membership and Business and Legal Affairs.

In his new capacity as SVP, Grout will take on oversight of membership, copyright, licensing and transactional issues relevant to the PRO’s clients and will play a role in negotations with top-tier ASCAP songwriter and composer members regarding affiliation and distribution matters.

Grout joined ASCAP in 2012. He earned his law degree from the College of William and Mary and his B.A. from SUNY Oneonta. He will be based in New York and report to ASCAP Chief Creative Officer, John Titta.

“Alex is a crucial partner to the ASCAP Membership team in securing membership renewals and in helping our members with some of their complex business issues,” commented ASCAP Chief Creative Officer John Titta. “He has been instrumental in helping us to finalize agreements to represent both superstar and up-and-coming songwriter talent.”