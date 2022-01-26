Billie Eilish Reschedules Some Tour Dates On North American Leg of her Happier Than Ever World Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Billie Eilish plays switcharoo with some planned tour stops on her upcoming “Happier Than Ever” North American jaunt. The tour is due to kick-off at New York’s Madison Square Garden on February 18 and will cross the pond to Europe and the UK in the summer.

The “Hailey’s Comet” hitmaker announced Tuesday that planned performances in Montreal and Toronto on February 15 and 16 have been delayed due to “an abundance of caution due to local guidelines.”

A statement from her official Twitter account reads, “Details on rescheduled dates to be announced, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates. Thank you and for understanding and be safe.”

The tour stop for her show in Phoenix on April 3 has also been moved due to the new date for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Eilish has confirmed that date will be played the following night, April 4. Eilish is up for 7 trophies, including Record, Song and Album of the Year for “Happier Than Ever”.

After the North American part of her tour ends, Eilish will headline Coachella, taking place April 15-17 and April 22-24. Her updated tour schedule is below.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever North American tour dates

02/03 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/04 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA