Marilyn Manson’s Lawyer Says Evan Rachel Wood’s Rape Claims Are ‘False’ And ‘Imaginative’

(CelebrityAccess) — In a statement provided by his legal team, rocker Marilyn Manson has denied the claims from his ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood that he sexually assaulted her during the filming of a music video in 2007.

Wood made the allegations against Manson in Phoenix Rising a new documentary on her life, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this week. In the documentary, Wood alleges that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, penetrated her during what was supposed to be a simulated sex scene during the filming, stating that she was ‘essentially raped.’

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene,” Wood said in the documentary, “but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life. I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe.”

In a response provided to People Magazine on Tuesday, Howard King, an attorney for Manson, said that Manson “did not have sex on set with Wood” and claimed that she “knows that is the truth.”

“Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses. Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups,” King said in the statement provided to People.

Wood first accused Manson in 2016, alleging via Instagram that he began grooming her when she was still a teenager and “horrifically abused” and “brainwashed and manipulated” her for years.

Manson previously characterized Wood’s allegations as “”horrible distortions of reality” and stating that his relationships have always been “entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”