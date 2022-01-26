Warner Music Canada Appoints Andy West Executive Vice President and General Manager

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Andy West has been named Executive Vice President and General Manager of Warner Music Canada (WMC). He joins WMC after serving as Country Manager for Apple Music the past seven years. He will begin his new journey on February 14 and will be based in Toronto, reporting to President of WMC, Kristen Burke.

West started his career as a Digital Marketing Manager at Sony Music Canada in 2002, working on campigns for the likes of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Beyoncé and Franz Ferdinand. He joined Yahoo! Music as a Content Producer in 2005 and was promoted to Senior Manager at Yahoo! Entertainment, working on licensing deals for the music website and developing partnerships with brands such as General Motors, Toyota and SonyEricsson. West moved on to Warner Bros. Entertainment in 2009 as the Director of Digital Distribution and Marketing, negotiating deals to place content across multiple platforms. He joined Apple in 2011, serving as Country Manager for iTunes Movies, TV and Music before moving to Country Manager for Apple Music and its launch in 2015.

In the press release announcement, West says, “I’ve worked with Kristen over many years and have a huge respect for her leadership and strategic mindset. I’m so excited that she’s asked me to be part of her ambitious plans for growth at Warner Music Canada. For us, everything starts with the artists and the music, and we are passionate about harnessing all the tools at our disposal to help artists build relationships with fans and develop careers in this fast-changing business.”

Burke added, “Andy is a hugely respected executive who has worked with labels and managers to help put Canadian artists on the map. He combines an enthusiasm for all genres of music with a business brain that enables him to put the right artists in the right places to connect with fans. He’s the perfect choice to help me grow and diversify our artist roster and tap new opportunities for them in addition to the still-growing streaming model.”

In his new role, West will lead WMC’s strategic teams across marketing, digital, commercial revenue, publicity, promotion and licensing. His appointment comes as WMC is expanding its roster, signing acts from an increasing range of genres, and working with a wider range of partners to help tell its artists’ stories and connect them with fans.