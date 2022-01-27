Katy Perry Extends Her Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Katy Perry announced a slew of new shows for “Katy Perry: PLAY,” her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The newly added shows, sixteen in total, run from May 27 to June 11, 2022, including performances on Memorial Day Weekend, and July 29 to August 13, 2022.

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale on Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m. PST – the same day Katy returns to the “Saturday Night Live” stage for her fourth appearance as musical guest.

The newly opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The venue offers intimate sightlines with no seat more than 150 feet from stage along with state-of-the-art lights and sound, powered by more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

May 2022: 27, 28, 29

June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

July 2022: 29, 30

August 2022: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13