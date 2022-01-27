Kid Rock’s “We The People” Lands At Number One on iTunes Chart – One Day After Release

(CelebrityAccess) – Kid Rock’s latest release, a profanity filled “love letter” to President Joe Biden and many others, has become the No. 1 song on iTunes, passing Ed Sheeran, Adele and even Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, which now sits in the No. 2 slot.

Following the announcement of his “Bad Reputation” tour, “We the People” was one of three songs released this week. The other two releases, “Rockin” and “The Last Dance” currently sit at numbers 11 and 15 on the iTunes song chart. Rock, not known to shy away from political matters chants “Let’s Go Brandon” in the song, which is code for an insult directed at Biden. He also has some choice words for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Facebook, TMZ and the media while singing about Black Lives Matter, inflation and COVID-19.

An example of some of the lyrics include “Wear your mask, take your pills, now a whole generation’s mentally ill”, “Inflation’s up, like the minimum wage, so it’s all the same, ain’t a damn thing changed. You piece of sh-t, I don’t see color. “Black Lives Matter”, no sh-t motherf-cker” and “Man, F–k Fauci. But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it and they call him a racist.” Rock, a long-time support of President Donald Trump posted on Twitter upon hearing his song soared to the top of the charts.

“I just got off the phone with our 45th President (hopefully 47th) and he expressed how proud of me he was over “We The People” being the #1 song on iTunes! Sh-t on that you trolls, critics and haters.”

After seemingly emptying his anger over the state of the United States and its government, Rock does call for the American people to come together. “But we gotta keep fighting for the right to be free and every human being doesn’t have to agree. We all bleed red, brother, listen to me, it’s time for love and unity, he ends the song with “Standing up, and standing tall, cause it’s all for one and it’s one for all.”

Kid Rock kicks off his tour at Evansville’s Ford Center on April 6 hitting cities all across the US, ending at Clarkston’s Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 17. Support for the tour include Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin.