School of Rock Celebrates Yet Another Milestone: 50,000 Active Student Enrollments

CANTON (CelebrityAccess) – School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, has reached an impressive milestone with 50,000 active student enrollments. The global brand more than doubled their student county and grew by over 60% in the last five years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

School of Rock ended 2021 with record expanstion, numerous awards and innovative partnerships. Some of the highlights include opening its 300th location in Plymouth, MN, expanded presence in Taiwan, Spain, Columbia and South Africa and named “Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise” for the Global Franchise Awards in 2021.

The school provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar, drum, bass, keyboard and singing lessons. It helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, develop tools they need to thrive and cultivate an environment for finding their passion. In October 2020, the franchise updated and enhanced its proprietary curriculum to feature more music created by black artists. They’ve added new feature shows to its performance-based curriculum and each of these programs encompass 20-25 songs from black artists. The students will learn to perform these songs and discover important lessons about the experiences of artists coming from marginalized communities.

Founded in 1988, School of Rock has become an international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. As more and more school districts cut in-school music programs, communities are searching for an alternative to provide music education that will foster the next generation of great artists.

“We are relentless in our pursuit to provide students with superior music education with unmatched opportunities to perform,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “There is a lot of heart and soul that goes into our patented curriculum and reaching this milestone demonstrates the strength of our concept as well as the unwavering commitment of the School of Rock community.”