Drakeo The Ruler’s Family Plans to File $20M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Live Nation, Bobby Dee Presents and C3 Presents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death backstage during a brawl at the “Once Upon a Time” festival held at the Banc of California Stadium December 18. The family of said rapper (born Darrell Caldwell) has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the promoters of the Los Angeles music festival.

On Thursday during a press conference, the family released a video of men dressed in red assaulting the rapper and his small entourage moments before the stabbing took place. A group of men appear to swarm around Drakeo in the video as you see him fall to the ground. He was stabbed in the neck and rushed to a nearby hospital where he passed due to his injuries. The many men who participated in the killing remain elusive and at-large. The festival had several large names on the bill, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and 50 Cent. Snoop and 50 Cent opted not to take the stage after the fatal incident occurred.

Attorney for the family, James Bryant said, “Mr. Caldwell was essentially lynched by over 40 to 60 people, and as you also saw, Mr. Caldwell had no security. That video ran for a full minute, and you didn’t see one security officer there. The video you saw was one of the last few moments of Darrell Caldwell’s life.”

The lawyers also discussed Drakeo’s past with law enforcement and how the promoters were aware of the potential danger. They pointed out that Drakeo was found not guilty in a murder and attempted murder case which involved gang members. Since the 2019 acquittal, they allege there have been threats made against the rapper’s life. “Even where a person is proven innocent, he’s exonerated, there is fallout from that and that was known to all of the promoters,” attorney Kellen Davis remarked. The attorney commented the lack of security backstage led to the fight and the subsequent murder. “This would never have happened if those promoters had the proper security protocol. The world lost an amazing artist, a beautiful human being, a father”, said Bryant.

The attorneys concluded by saying that on Monday they will officially file the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the promoters. As of press time, no statement has been received in response to the lawsuit announcement.