Emo’s Not Dead: Sailed on a Sea of Tears Cruise Announced

(CelebrityAccess) – Gen Z continues to breathe new life into emo bands via TikTok, Live Nation’s “When We Were Young” (WWWY) festival sells out and expands from 1 to 3 days and now, the announcement of the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise – Sailed on a Sea of Tears. It IS 2022 and not 2002, right?

Plenty of “emo” labeled bands from the early 2000’s era have consistently toured and played festivals over the years, but the announcement of the WWWY festival have pushed them all back into the spotlight. In light of the pandemic still raging and new variants announced on the daily, society will take whatever causes the next seratonin dump of those “feel good” vibes. Nostalgia will do it every time.

The cruise takes place November 8 – 12, leaving from Los Angeles to Mexico and back. Along for the ride is Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Thursday, Yellowcard’s William Ryan Key, Cassadee Pope, Emery, Plain White T’s, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights and the debut of Your Broken Hero (new band by Matt Cutshall), along wtih live band emo karaoke.

New Found Glory is also on the lineup for the upcoming Furnace Fest. Dashboard Confessional is gearing up for a co-headlining tour with Jimmy Eat World and Underoath is embarking on their headline tour. Most will also play WWWY. You can find more information and purchase tickets HERE.