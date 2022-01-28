Fan Facing Criminal Charges After Driving Into Taylor Swift’s New York Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A Virginia man is facing criminal charges after driving down a one way street and into the New York apartment building where Taylor Swift lives, just days after telling her on social media that she’s “insane.”

According to the New York Post, police arrested Morgan Mank and charged him with drunken driving and driving while ability after striking a fire hydrant and Taylor Swift’s tony Tribeca apartment building early Thursday morning.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources claimed that Mank also damaged the intercom panel on Swift’s building and refused to leave the area unless he was able to meet with the recording artist.

Days earlier, Mank had tweeted several times at Swift, accusing her of not writing her own songs, suggesting that she “get her shit together because you are in fact, insane,” and the now ominous “Wish you all the best. Cya”

Swift purchased the Tribeca penthouse apartment where the incident took place from director Peter Jackson in 2019.