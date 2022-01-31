Ingrid Petri Named VP of Portfolio Sales At AEG Global Partnerships

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship sales and activation division of entertainment giant AEG, announced the hire of industry veteran Ingrid Petri to serve as the company’s new Vice President of Portfolio Sales.

In her new role, Petri will serve as a member of Global Partnerships’ sales team and will be tasked for developing business for partner companies and clients across AEG’s portfolio. While at AEG Global Partnerships, Petri will focus on developing major, multi-property deals, including for AEG’s venue portfolio, which includes venues such as Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE, and The O2 arena, AEG’s sports teams such as the LA Kings and LA Galaxy, as well as major festival brands such as Coachella and Stagecoach.

Petri be based out of AEG’s New York office and will dually report to Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer, AEG Global Partnerships as well as Andrew Klein, Managing Director, AEG Global Partnerships.

“Ingrid is both an outstanding and valuable addition to our Global Partnerships team as she brings a deep understanding of sports and entertainment along with a proven ability to secure world-class partnerships that deliver meaningful results for brands,” said Baker

Before Petri joined the AEG team, she spent almost a decade at the National Basketball Association as Associate Vice President of Business Development and Global Partnerships. During her tenure at the NBA, Petri oversaw deals for the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA 2K League, G League and USA Basketball, bringing clients such as Coinbase, Clorox, Mondelez, and ServiceNow into the fold.

Petri also held a similar role at the National Football League, but also did stints at NBC News Networks, Sports Illustrated Property Sales and as the Head of Sports Advertising Sales at DirecTV.

She started her career at the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and is a graduate of Villanova University Business School where she majored in marketing and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to join AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company and its best-in-class leadership team,” said Petri. “Its dynamic portfolio of global properties provides truly unique opportunities for partner brands to create authentic and meaningful consumer connections – in a fundamentally transforming world. I’m also particularly proud to join a company that’s committed to driving positive change in the world through philanthropy, sustainability, equity and inclusion.”