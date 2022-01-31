January 2022 Photo Tour

- Home
|Artist
|Start Date
|Dark Tranquility
|02/01/22
|Glen Hansard
|02/04/22
|Eddie Vedder
|02/04/22
|Chris Distefano
|02/05/22
|Andy Grammer
|02/05/22
|70's Soul Jam featuring The Stylistics, The Delfonics featuring William Hart, The Chi-Lites, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, Blue Magic, The Main Ingredient Featuring Cuba Gooding Sr., The Dramatics, Heatwave and Bloodstone
|02/12/22
|Dumpstaphunk
|02/19/22
|Dariush
|02/19/22
|Dua Lipa
|02/21/22
|Boundaries
|02/24/22
Andrew Wasylyk - Simon Tagestam
Session Americana - Lori Peters (USA & Canada)
Lilyisthatyou - Matt Galle (USA)
Max Drazen - Ferry Rais-Shaghaghi & Mitch Rose (Worldwide)
David Byrne - Mike Hayes (Worldwide)
Thunder - Steve Zapp
Harvey Jay Dodgson - Alex Hardee
Ethel Cain - Matt Pickering-Copley (UK & Europe)
Saving Able - Jon Pleeter
Saxsquatch - Heath Baumhor
Drew Baldridge - Beth Keith (North America)
POPTROPICASLUTZ - Jake Zimmerman (Worldwide except UK & Europe)
Undeath - Eric Powell (Worldwide except UK & Europe)
Good Lekker - Rob Carroll
jxdn - Shannon Bayersdorfer, Nano Tissera & Steve Astephen
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|
|STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI
|8,730,165
|2
|
|INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) by Lil Nas X
|5,805,341
|3
|
|Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
|4,385,752
|4
|
|Heat Waves by Glass Animals
|4,082,249
|5
|
|Woman by Doja Cat
|4,002,809
|6
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|01/25/2022
|Imagine Dragons
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Verified
|06/17/2022
|Illenium
|Bonnaroo Music Festival
|Verified
|01/27/2022
|Ilana Glazer
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Verified
|04/15/2022
|IDLES
|Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
|Verified
|10/22/2022
|Ice Nine Kills
|When We Were Young Festival
|Verified