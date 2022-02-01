Dave Matthews Band Has “So Much To Say” With Announcement of US Summer Tour and Nature Conservancy Collaboration

(CelebrityAccess) – Dave Matthews Band (DMB) has announced an extensive North American summer tour. The trek kicks off at the brand-new Moody Center at The University of Texas, Austin on May 11 and wraps up with two nights at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 19 and 20. There are numerous two-night stands sprinkled throughout the tour itinerary.

The band, hailing from Charlottesville, have planted over 2 million trees through its partnership with the Nature Conservancy. The band has committed to planting another million in 2022. The Nature Conservancy’s “Plant A Billion Trees” campaign is a forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world. For this tour, fans can help push that mission along by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree. Along with the tree campaign, DMB will once again join with REVERB to neutralize carbon emissions associated with both band and fan travel, resulting in a Climate Positive Tour. DMB has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, implementing plans to neutralize tour carbon going back to their first shows in 1991. Dreaming Trees Wine and DocuSign, tour partners have also lent their support to the cause.

DMB has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. DMB is the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. On Friday evenings during the upcoming tour, fans can tune in to DMB Radio’s “Friday Night Concert Series,” for weekly live broadcasts from across the country on the band’s channel – SiriusXM (Ch. 30).

Tickets are currently on sale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Citi cardmembers will have presale access beginning Tuesday, February 22 through Thursday, February 24. General public on sale begins Friday, February 25.

For additional details on how you can help the mission and reduce your carbon footprint, visit DMBTREES for more information.

DMB Summer Tour Dates

5/11-Austin, TX-Moody Center at The University of Texas

5/13-The Woodlands, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/14-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

5/17-Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater

5/18-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater

5/20-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion

5/21-Atlanta, GA-Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/25-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/28-West Palm Beach, FL-iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/29-West Palm Beach, FL-iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/3-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium

6/4-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium

6/6-Jacksonville, FL-Daily’s Place

6/7-Jacksonville, FL-Daily’s Place

6/10-Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center

6/11-Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live

6/17-Mansfield, MA-The Xfinity Center

6/18-Hartford, CT-Xfinity Theatre

6/21-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/22-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage

6/24-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center

6/25-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center

6/28-Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/29-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center

7/2-East Troy, WI-Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/3-East Troy, WI-Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/8-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/9-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/12-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/13-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/15-Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion

7/16-Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion

7/20-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/22-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/23-Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/30-Stateline, NV-Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/2-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

9/4-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

9/9-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/10-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/14-Phoenix, AZ-Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/16-Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/17-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/19-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl

9/20-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl