Rising New York Rapper TDott Woo Fatally Shot In A Suspected Drive-By

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming New York drill rapper TDott Woo was shot and killed in New York, just days after signing his first label deal, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported that TDott, whose real name is Tahjay Dobson, was shot multiple times in an apparent drive-by shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Canarsie.

Police sources told the Post that he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to New York’s Fox5, police are investigating the shooting and are searching for a suspect in a dark SUV.

His slaying comes just days after the record label Million Dollar Music announced via Instagram it had signed a recording contract with TDott Woo.

Million Dollar Music subsequently posted a tribute to TDott, writing: “It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace.”

“I couldn’t even get sleep last night,” Dobson’s grandmother told the NY Daily News. “He was a good, good kid .He loved singing and dancing and all that. He had a passion for music.”