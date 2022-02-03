Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Confirm Co-Headlining Dates With Waxahatchee for June

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Singer/Songwriters Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell are teaming up for a special run of shows this summer.

The co-headlining run includes seven dates across the U.S., beginning June 9 in St. Augustine. After playing two shows in Florida, the duo hits South Carolina, North Carolina, New York and Virginia. Waxahatchee will warm the crowd up each night.

Isbell and Crow have collaborated musically in the past. Crow recruited him for a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Everything is Broken”, included on her 2019 record, Threads.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 4. See full tour itinerary below.

June 9 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre

June 10 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre

June 11 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

June 13 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Stadium

June 15 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 16 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap Filene Center

June 17 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap Filene Center