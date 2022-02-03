Worldwide Independent Network Elects Maria Amato as First Woman Chair

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – The Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has announced its appointment of Maria Amato as new board chair. Amato is CEO of the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR).

Amato is WIN’s first female chair and joining her on the board are three new directors: Jeffrey Chiang (Fluxus, Inc, South Korea), Paul Pacifico (AIM, UK) and Sandra Rodrigues (ABMI, Brazil). Former co-chairs Mark Kitcatt (Everlasting Records), Richard Burgess (A2IM), and Oliver Knust (IMICHILE) will sit alongside Amato on the executive committee.

Amato has worked in the arts and not-for-profit sector for over 25 years. Alongside her role as AIR’s CEO, she runs its Women In Music mentor program, aimed at empowering women in the Australian music industry to progress their careers and leadership aspirations.

Amato said via press release: “It is an honour to be elected as board chair for WIN. The independent music sector is filled with talented entrepreneurs who strive to rise above challenges and limited resources to create global paths of success on their own terms. It is resilient and lobbies continuously to protect the interests of copyright holders, to promote a level playing field, and to effect positive change. I look forward to exploring opportunities for growth and collaboration in the year ahead.”

The board is made up of independent music company and trade association representatives from 13 countries across Asia, Australasia, Europe, North and South Americas. Board members are nominated by member associations from each geographical sector and sit for one year, with the option to stand for re-election at the end of the one-year term. The full board list is below.

Europe

Francesca Trainini (PMI, Italy)

Jorg Heidemann (VUT, Germany)

Mark Kitcatt (Everlasting Records, Spain)

Michel Lambot (PIAS, Belgium)

Paul Pacifico (AIM, UK)

Observer: Helen Smith (IMPALA, Europe)

North America

Garry West (Compass Records, USA)

Gord Dimitrieff (Aporia Records, Canada)

Lisa Levy (Robbins Entertainment, USA)

Richard Burgess (A2IM, USA)

Zena White (Partisan Records, USA)

Observer: Jason Peterson (GoDigital Media Group, USA)

Rest of World

Jeffrey Chiang (Fluxus Inc/LIAK, South Korea)

Maria Amato (AIR, Australia)

Oliver Knust (IMICHILE, Chile)

Sandra Rodrigues (ABMI, Brazil)

Takuya Yamazaki (IMCJ, Japan)

Observer: Dylan Pellett (IMNZ, New Zealand)