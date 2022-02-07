Kenny Chesney Adds Amphitheaters to Upcoming Here and There Stadium Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Eight-time Entertainer of the Year, Kenny Chesney has added 21 amphitheater shows to his upcoming stadium tour. Reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Carly Pearce joins Chesney for all amphitheater dates.
“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate. The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. Both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world”, said Chesney via press EBM’s press release.
Kicking off April 23 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, the Here and Now tour finishes out with an almost sold-out double night at Gillette Stadium. Complete itinerary is below.
April 23 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium
April 30 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium
May 5* Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center
May 7 St. Louis, Mo. || Busch Stadium
May 14 Milwaukee, Wis. || American Family Field
May 19* Orange Beach, Ala. || The Wharf Amphitheater
May 21 Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25* Charleston, S.C. || Credit One Stadium
May 26* Huntsville, Ala. || Orion Amphitheater
May 28 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium
June 2* The Woodlands, Texas || Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium
June 8* Canandaigua, N.Y. || CMAC
June 9* Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center
June 11 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Heinz Field
June 15* Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 16* Bristow, Va. || Jiffy Lube Live
June 18 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field
June 23*/** Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center
June 25 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field
June 29* Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater
June 30* Rogers, Ark. || Walmart AMP
July 2 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 9 Bozeman, Mont. || Bobcat Stadium
July 12* Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
July 13 * Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
July 16 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field
July 19 * Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 20 * Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 23 Inglewood, Calif. || SoFi Stadium
July 27 * Boise, Idaho. || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 28 * Salt Lake City, Utah || USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High
August 6 Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium
August 10* Columbia, Md. || Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 11* Syracuse, N.Y. || St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 13 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium
August 18 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium
August 20 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field
August 26 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
August 27 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
* lineup for these dates is Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce only