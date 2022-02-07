Kenny Chesney Adds Amphitheaters to Upcoming Here and There Stadium Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Eight-time Entertainer of the Year, Kenny Chesney has added 21 amphitheater shows to his upcoming stadium tour. Reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Carly Pearce joins Chesney for all amphitheater dates.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate. The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. Both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world”, said Chesney via press EBM’s press release.

Kicking off April 23 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, the Here and Now tour finishes out with an almost sold-out double night at Gillette Stadium. Complete itinerary is below.

April 23 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

April 30 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

May 5* Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center

May 7 St. Louis, Mo. || Busch Stadium

May 14 Milwaukee, Wis. || American Family Field

May 19* Orange Beach, Ala. || The Wharf Amphitheater

May 21 Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25* Charleston, S.C. || Credit One Stadium

May 26* Huntsville, Ala. || Orion Amphitheater

May 28 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

June 2* The Woodlands, Texas || Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 4 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium

June 8* Canandaigua, N.Y. || CMAC

June 9* Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center

June 11 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Heinz Field

June 15* Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 16* Bristow, Va. || Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field

June 23*/** Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center

June 25 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 29* Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater

June 30* Rogers, Ark. || Walmart AMP

July 2 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 Bozeman, Mont. || Bobcat Stadium

July 12* Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

July 13 * Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

July 16 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 19 * Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 20 * Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 23 Inglewood, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 27 * Boise, Idaho. || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 28 * Salt Lake City, Utah || USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High

August 6 Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium

August 10* Columbia, Md. || Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11* Syracuse, N.Y. || St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 13 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

August 18 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium

August 20 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

August 26 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

August 27 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* lineup for these dates is Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce only