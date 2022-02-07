Spotify Removes 113 Joe Rogan Episodes, But Commits Not To ‘Silence’ Him

(Hypebot) — Spotify is removing dozens of Joe Rogan episodes, but none are the COVID related podcasts which led to the Neil Young inspired #BoycottSpotify movement. These episodes were taken down over racists comments by Rogan or his guests.

113 Joe Rogan podcast episodes have been removed from Spotify this far according to Rogan takedown tracker jremissing.com. It has been reported that it was Rogan’s decision to remove the episodes.

In a memo to staff Spotify CEO Daniel Ek apologized while still pledging to keep Rogan on the platform.

“Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful – I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company,” wrote Ek. “I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard.”

But EK’s concern over Rogan’s words doesn’t include taking him off Spotify.

‘While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer,’ Ek continued ‘We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.’

Last week Musician India.Arie posted a video on Instagram calling out specific times that Rogan or his guests used racially offensive terminology. Rogan responded with a video calling the criticism a “teachable moment” for him.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.