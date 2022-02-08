Avril Lavigne Postpones European/UK Tour Due to COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Sk8er boi lover, Avril Lavigne is pushing back her upcoming tour of the UK and Europe due to concerns over the never-ending threat of COVID-19.

Lavigne shared with her followers on social media the news, “To my fans in Europe and the UK, I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my UK and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the on-going issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait.”

The Canadian singer’s next album drop titled Luve Sux will be February 25 and contains collaborations with Blackbear, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and Machine Gun Kelly.

The new European tour dates kick off April 12, 2023 in Paris. All tickets already purchased for the original dates will be valid for the newly announced dates.