Comedian Heather McDonald Fractures Her Skull After Collapsing On Stage

(CelebrityAccess)– Comedian Heather McDonald suffered a fractured skull after a terrifying on stage collapse at a comedy club in Arizona on Saturday night.

McDonald, who is 51, had just begun her performance at Tempe Improv on Saturday when she “suddenly collapsed” according to a statement on her social media.

As a result of the fall, McDonald suffered a fractured skull and was admitted to a local hospital where she underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation to determine what underyling medical conditions led to the incident.

According to McDonald’s statement, she consumed no alcohol before, or during the show and had previously spent a quiet afternoon with her son.

On Tuesday, she appeared on her YouTube show “Juicy Scoop” to share a personal account of the incident. For the show, she was wearing large, dark sunglasses, which she said were there to cover a pair of bruised eyes.