AEG Presents Teams Up With Colorado Artists For A Benefit Concert For The Victims Of The Mission Fire

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents Rocky Mountains chairman emeritus Chuck Morris, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Community Foundation of Boulder President Tatiana Hernandez and Colorado-based musician Nathaniel Rateliff joined forces to announce plans for a virtual benefit concert to assist the victims of the devastating Marshall Fire.

The pre-recorded concert will be streamed online on February 28th with a homegrown lineup of Colorado artists that includes Amos Lee, Big Head Todd, The California Honeydrops, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dave Mathews, Lake Street Dive, Leftover Salmon, Michael Franti, String Cheese Incident, Trey Anastasio, Steve Miller, and Lyle Lovett among others.

Money raised by the benefit concert will go to support the victims of the Marshall Fire, which, on December 30th, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and numerous businesses, becoming the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history.

“Music itself can be healing, and the funds raised by this event will go a long way toward helping Coloradans impacted by the Marshall Fire to rebuild their lives and communities,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re thrilled to be partnering together with AEG, Community Foundation of Boulder, and Colorado creatives whose talents serve as a powerful balm during a difficult time. If you’re able to donate to help our friends and neighbors who need our support now more than ever, this is a great opportunity to pay it forward while enjoying your favorite bands.”

“I want to thank Governor Polis and all of the sponsors, from corporations to non-profits, for ensuring countless people can support the Boulder community with every penny going towards victims of the fires. The power of Colorado’s music community to band together and lend their talents for free makes me proud to be in the music business,” said Chuck Morris, Chairman Emeritus of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

The concert will be streamed via Veeps. Veeps is a direct-to-fan experiential platform, which was founded in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden.