Paul Yoo Named SVP At UTA Ventures

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the addition of private equity veteran Paul Yoo to the agency’s Ventures Department for the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Ventures.

In his new posting, Yoo will leverage his experience in the world of finance to build out the division’s private equity practice by identifying opportunities for UTA’s clients to invest or acquire existing businesses.

In his new role, Yoo will be based in UTA’s Los Angeles headquarters and will report to Sam Wick, the head of UTA’s Ventures team.

Before he joined UTA, Yoo was a Partner at Transom Consulting Group and M&A Services, where he led the investment bank’s Consumer Goods/Retail Practice. His resume also includes stints at other major firms in the finance sector.

In addition, Yooou has also advised numerous celebrities and sports clients on investments in consumer brands and served in leadership roles at Kristen Bell’s social impact company and Jessica Alba’s consumer goods retailer The Honest Company.

“Paul has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, and he is well-respected within the financial industry,” said Wick. “With his deep knowledge of the space, he will be able to find innovative ways for clients to become more involved in companies that align with their interests. We are thrilled to welcome him to UTA.”

“UTA has long displayed an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to create lasting value to its client base,” said Yoo. “Building a strategic investment platform for its clients is a natural extension of the agency’s DNA, and I’m excited to help develop unique opportunities for our creators, talent, artists, and athletes.”