Live Music Streaming App Trubify Goes Global (Offering Highest Streaming Payouts to Artists)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Trubify, the live music streaming act making waves by offering the highest payouts for artists, is expanding its global reach. A 7-figure licensing deal for Trubify’s technology has been signed for emerging music markets all over the world.

Trubify’s music structure is co-created by musicians and powered by fans—all supporting fair pay for music streaming. Trubify compensates its creators an unprecedented two cents per livestream viewer and one cent per on-demand viewer. In addition, Trubify offers other features that help artists and fans discover, engage, and share new music, lessons, discussions, and even re-engineered cover songs with Trubify handling the licensing fees and administration.

The recent licensing deal will provide more and more creators across the globe access to Trubify’s technology.

India.Arie recently made headlines for removing her music from the streaming platform Spotify citing partly the Rogan controversy and low pay for artists. “Spotify is built on the back of music streaming. So, they take this money that’s built from streaming and they pay this guy [Rogan] $100M, but they pay us .003 percent of a penny? Just take me off”. Forbes released these streaming amounts (although calculating exact figures is extremely difficult) for 1 million plays of a song, artists receive the following:

Apple Music: $5,000-$5,500

Google Play: $12,000

Pandora: $1,400

YouTube $1,700

Spotify: $3,000-$6,000

Trubify: Their official website states that they pay 2 cents per stream to their artists, which would payout $20,000 for 1 million streams. In addition, it does not charge a subscription free and is a “a FREE community-based live music app built around the streaming revolution.”