Matchbox 20 Punts To 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Alt rockers Matchbox 20 announced they are postponing their North American tour until the summer of 2023.

The band says they decided to postpone again out of an abundance of caution for members of the members of the band’s touring team, citing potential health risks from COVID-19.

“We are disappointed to have to move the tour into 2023 but are looking forward to playing for all our fans before we know it,” said the band’s frontman Rob Thomas. “We appreciate all your understanding and hanging in with us. We promise we will bring you our incredible show when we see you in 2023!

The tour, which was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, was pushed back first to 2021, then to 2022 is now set to get underway at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 16, 2023.

Matchbox 20 Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates:

Tue May 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Thu May 18 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Fri May 19 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Mon. May 22 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

Wed. May 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Thu. May 25 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena

Sun. May 28 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue. May 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wed. May 31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri. Jun. 02 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center*

Sat. Jun. 03 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Sun. Jun. 04 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Tue. Jun. 06 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Thu. Jun. 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri. Jun. 09 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sat. Jun. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island*

Tue. Jun. 13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed. Jun. 14 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri. Jun. 16 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sat. Jun. 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Sun. Jun. 18 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Tue. Jun. 20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed. Jun. 21 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo*

Fri. Jun. 23 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Sun. Jun. 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Tue. Jun. 27 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu. Jun. 29 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri. Jun. 30 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun. Jul. 02 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Wed. Jul. 05 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Fri. Jul. 07 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat. Jul. 08 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue. Jul. 11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Wed. Jul. 12 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri. Jul. 14 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat. Jul. 15 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun. Jul. 16 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Tue. Jul. 18 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed. Jul. 19 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

Fri. Jul. 21 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat. Jul. 22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun. Arena

Sun. Jul. 23 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Wed. Jul. 26 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu. Jul. 27 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat. Jul. 29 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun. Jul. 30 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue. Aug. 01 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed. Aug. 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri. Aug. 04 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sat. Aug. 05 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun. Aug. 06 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI