Matchbox 20 Punts To 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Alt rockers Matchbox 20 announced they are postponing their North American tour until the summer of 2023.
The band says they decided to postpone again out of an abundance of caution for members of the members of the band’s touring team, citing potential health risks from COVID-19.
“We are disappointed to have to move the tour into 2023 but are looking forward to playing for all our fans before we know it,” said the band’s frontman Rob Thomas. “We appreciate all your understanding and hanging in with us. We promise we will bring you our incredible show when we see you in 2023!
The tour, which was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, was pushed back first to 2021, then to 2022 is now set to get underway at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 16, 2023.
Matchbox 20 Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates:
Tue May 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Thu May 18 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Fri May 19 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Mon. May 22 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl
Wed. May 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Thu. May 25 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
Sun. May 28 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tue. May 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wed. May 31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri. Jun. 02 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center*
Sat. Jun. 03 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sun. Jun. 04 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Tue. Jun. 06 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Thu. Jun. 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri. Jun. 09 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sat. Jun. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island*
Tue. Jun. 13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed. Jun. 14 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri. Jun. 16 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sat. Jun. 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Sun. Jun. 18 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Tue. Jun. 20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed. Jun. 21 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo*
Fri. Jun. 23 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Sun. Jun. 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Tue. Jun. 27 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu. Jun. 29 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri. Jun. 30 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun. Jul. 02 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed. Jul. 05 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Fri. Jul. 07 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat. Jul. 08 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue. Jul. 11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Wed. Jul. 12 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri. Jul. 14 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sat. Jul. 15 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun. Jul. 16 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Tue. Jul. 18 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed. Jul. 19 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center
Fri. Jul. 21 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat. Jul. 22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun. Arena
Sun. Jul. 23 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Wed. Jul. 26 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Thu. Jul. 27 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sat. Jul. 29 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun. Jul. 30 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue. Aug. 01 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed. Aug. 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Fri. Aug. 04 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Sat. Aug. 05 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun. Aug. 06 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI