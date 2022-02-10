Task Force Created to Review Event Safety After Astroworld Disaster

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) – A new task force will look into how to improve safety at large Houston area events in the hopes of avoiding another Astroworld tragedy.

This task force comes after the horrid events of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival, held last year at Houston’s NRG Stadium. In a massive fan crush, 10 people died with the youngest victim just 9 years of age. Medical experts have determined that the pressure from the crowd surge was so great, it squeezed the air from the victims’ lungs, causing them to pass out and die.

A congressional committee launched an investigation into the show and last month the House Oversight and Reform Committee asked Live Nation Entertainment (an organizer of the show) to provide details about any incident planning that was done (crowd control/security et. al).

In a Wednesday press conference, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the task force will review potential safety upgrades, implement ways to improve communication between all agencies and departments and make recommendations “to ensure consistent operational standards for future events.” “We know that the city and county can do better,” Turner added.

The task force is set to meet monthly, but no date was given for when its members hoped to finish their work.