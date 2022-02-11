Bandsintown, Fandiem Partner To Help Struggling Nonprofits By Inspiring Fans To Give Back, Launch ‘F-COVID’ Campaign

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown and fan-powered charitable fundraising platform Fandiem have announced a yearlong strategic partnership that will collectively support nonprofits by inspiring fans to give back.

Late last year Bandsintown and Fandiem raised $450,000 with a #GivingSeason campaign in support of multiple nonprofits including Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation, Imagine Dragons’ The Tyler Robinson Foundation, Lindsey Stirling’s The Upside Fund, HeadCount, Reverb, and others.

Over the next 12 month the pair will assemble multi-artist coalitions to fundraise and raise awareness for nonprofits by leveraging Bandsintown’s 68 million registered fans, its Bandsintown For Good initiative, and Fandiem’s track record of mobilizing fan communities.

F-COVID

The first recipient of the expanded alliance is Sweet Relief Musicians Fund with a campaign dubbed “F-COVID,” an online fundraiser to offer financial support for musicians and music industry workers affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Fans who donate directly to “F-Covid” have the chance to win one of 30 prizes from Metallica, Eric Church, Nine Inch Nails, Imagine Dragons, Kesha, Clairo, Billy Idol, Jason Isbell, Chicago, and others. Prizes include a VIP trip to see Eric Church in concert plus autographed vinyl records, a one-of-a-kind guitar signed by Nine Inch Nails that the band smashed on stage in Brisbane, Australia, tickets to Metallica’s sold-out show in Las Vegas, and more.

“At Bandsintown, we believe that live music makes a better world by bringing fans together in one of the last tribal experiences. With Bandsintown For Good, we turn this love for live music into social impact,” says Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown. “With Fandiem, we’re making it easier and more rewarding for fans to give back and deepen their connections with the artists they love. We’re proud to join forces, fundraise and align our ethos around the ways we can use technology in service to society.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Bandsintown to inspire artist and fan communities to support urgent causes,” states Fandiem’s Co-Founder Jared Heiman. “With the industry feeling the effects of another surge, the time is right to launch “F-Covid” and support Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. This campaign is our collective effort to help musicians and music industry workers whose livelihoods continue to be impacted.”