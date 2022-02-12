Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty Leaves Four Injured

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Friday night kicked off a slew of Super Bowl pre-parties in Hollywood, attended by the Hollywood elite. Canadian superstar Justin Bieber’s pre-party went off without a hitch; his afterparty, however, did not.

“Homecoming Weekend” (the name of the two-night Super Bowl week pre-party), kicked off Friday night at the Pacific Design Center with Bieber ending the evening with a 45-minute headlining set. Also in attendance were Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Tyga, and Shawn Mendes, among others. DJ Marshmello performed earlier in the night and Drake is set perform on night two.

The afterparty was held at LA hot spot, The Nice Guy with Bieber and his model wife serving as hosts. On that guest list was DiCaprio, Jenner, Kardashian, Drake and Tobey Maguire to name a few. As reported by TMZ, shots rang out in front of the venue at 2:45am, injuring four people.

Numerous media outlets report Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing outside on the street talking when a fight broke out. Black took a swing at someone … gunshots followed. TMZ reports 10 shots were fired, hitting four with gunfire or sustaining superficial injuries some other way. All were transported via ambulance and in stable condition. Black has found himself in numerous media headlines as of late including, “Kodak Black Launches $100,000 Scholarship to Honor Parkland Shooting Victim“, “Kodak Black arrested for weapon and marijuana possession“, “Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charges in Florida“, and “Kodak Black arrested on drug and gun charge at Canadian border“, among others.

Once news of the outside chaos reached the A-list crowd, security was seen hustling The Biebers out the back door. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the Mrs. shielding her face as they made their way to a waiting van and left the scene.

CelebrityAccess has reached out to Kodak Black’s representative for comment. The shooter(s) remain at large as of press time.