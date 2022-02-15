Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to Host 94th Oscars

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have been tapped to host the 9th Oscars, show producer Will Packer announced today. This will be the first time hosting the ceremony for each of the female comedians.

The Oscars have gone hostless since Kevin Hart stepped down in 2019 amid controversy. For the first time in Oscars’ history, the hosts will all be female, but having more than one host has been done before. The 59th Academy Award telecast was hosted by Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan in 1987. All three have seen hosting duties prior but none as big as the Oscars stage.

Schumer led the MTV Movie Awards in 2015 and Hall the BET Awards in 2019. Sykes has numerous emcee experience under her belt as she hosted her own talk show, filled-in for Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel and hosted the Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Schumer appeared this morning on Good Morning America, “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

The Oscars will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 8pm EST/5pm PST.