Acrisure Arena ‘Tops Out’ As Workers Put The Final Structural Steel In Place

COACHELLA VALLEY (CelebrityAccess) — Acrisure Arena, the new multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue currently in the works for the Coachella Valley, has officially reported that the last major piece of structural steel now in place.

To mark the occasion, the arena hosted a ‘topping out’ ceremony on Wednesday with construction workers placing the final steel beam – one of more than 5,100 steel pieces totaling 2,737 tons of structural steel making up the arena – in place at the top of the building.

“This is a very special milestone for Acrisure Arena,” said John Bolton, general manager of Acrisure Arena and SVP Oak View Group Facilities. “The placement of the Topping Out steel beam marks the completion of one of our biggest moments of construction to date. We are humbled and honored to have over 140 unionized tradesmen and women dedicated to making the first arena in Riverside County safe and successful. We can’t wait to begin enclosing the Arena and opening our doors later this year.”

“The behind-the-scenes work on these types of facilities starts way before the community starts to see any activity on site,” said Bill Deiter, project executive, AECOM Hunt. “Now that the community can begin to see the progress, the excitement and anticipation starts to build toward the grand opening. We at AECOM Hunt share in that excitement and enjoy engaging in the community’s interest in the project. This is what we do… we love building sports venues.”

Located in the heart of the Coachella Valley, the 300,000 square foot arena will provide space for 11,500 seats, including modern suites and four premium hospitality clubs available only to 920 Premium Seats and Suite ticketholders.

The arena will serve as home ice for the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and will host concerts and other live entertainment events as well as large meetings, award shows and exhibitions.

The arena is projected to open in the last quarter of 2022.