Iconic Austin Music Venue Stubb’s Now Owned by C3 Presents and Live Nation

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – The 2,500 capacity iconic venue, Stubb’s has been acquired by Austin concert promoter C3 Presents and its parent company, Live Nation. Renovations are to begin immediately on the Red River Cultural District BBQ restaurant and outdoor music venue.

The deal which was completed the end of 2021, includes not only the restaurant/venue but also the land that Stubb’s sits on. That land encompasses a full block between Eighth and Ninth Streets, from Red River Street to the bank of Waller Creek.

The storied venue isn’t leaving its roots behind as Charles Attal, who launched Stubb’s in 1996 also co-owns C3 Presents. C3 has been involved with Stubb’s bookings since the mid-2000s and also owns the Austin City Limits Music Festival alongside Live Nation and has an interest in the University of Austin’s new venue, The Moody Center.

C3 promoter Amy Corbin (per Austin360) said that Stubb’s is “part of our DNA as Austinites, and we intend to carry on the outstanding legacy and experience fans have come to know and love over the years.” Corbin also noted that C3 and Live Nation have plans for “upgrading the current space to enhance the overall experience for both artists and fans.”

The large outdoor yard at Stubb’s is referred to as the Waller Creek Amphitheater. Over the years, major acts such as Lady Gaga and the Foo Fighters have played the stage. Last year, the Black Pumas played five sold-out nights to mark the venue’s first major concert since the pandemic began. Stubb’s also has a small, indoor space which holds about 300 people. No shows have been held there since the pandemic, but C3 says the inside space will have shows booked there again, hopefully in time for the upcoming SXSW festival.

C.J. Stubblefield, the venue’s namesake was a BBQ cook from Texas whose restaurant became closely related to musicians such as Joe Ely, as reported by Austin360. Stubblefield moved to Austin and sold BBQ at several locations before his 1995 death.

Notable upcoming shows at Waller Creek Amphittheatre include Elle King, The Dropkick Murphys, 311, Orville Peck, LP, and the sold-out Kid Laroi. You can view the entire itinerary on their official website.