Usher Announces New Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Megastar and Grammy Award winning Usher or “finder of the Biebs”, will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, beginning July 2022.

This isn’t Usher’s first time on the Las Vegas strip as he completed a successful 20-show residency in 2021, selling out every date at Caesars Palace and hauling in record grosses.

MGM Resorts in partnership with Live Nation are presenting this custom-designed show to the expansive Dolby Live stage with a focus on allowing the fans to feel as if they aren’t just watching the show, but part of it. The immersive stage setup will incorporate audience interaction and staging for the 5,200-seat concert venue. The only-in-Vegas show spectacular will be packed with Usher’s hits from his 20-year career, as well as new music.

Usher, beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, has lit up the small screen on NBC’s The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation since 1999.

The performances announced to date include:

July 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

August 26, 27, 31

September 3, 4, 9, 10

October 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 25. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available Friday, February 18 until Thursday, February 24.