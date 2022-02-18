Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett and Poison Set To Resume Stadium Tour This Spring

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following two years of false starts and delays, thanks to the menace of COVID-19, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Poison announced plans to pick up the thread of their North American stadium tour this June.
The tour kicks off on June 16th at Truist Park in Atlanta, with dates throughout the summer before the run wraps at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 16th.
Additionally, due to demand the tour has been expanded with 5 new stadium shows, including dates in Toronto, Edmonton, Indianapolis, Vancouver, and the tour’s closer in Las Vegas.
“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in a statement. “It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again and we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!”
Mötley Crüe said, “It’s on! We don’t think we’ve ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can’t wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!”
Up-and-coming rock band Classless Act, signed to Better Noise Music, have signed on as the opening act for the tour. With the release of their single “Give It To Me” in 2021, the band has been turning heads and received critical nods from both Spin and Loudwire.
THE STADIUM TOUR 2022 DATES:
Thursday, June 16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
Saturday, June 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, June 19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Wednesday, June 22 Washington, DC Nationals Park
Friday, June 24 Queens, NY Citi Field
Saturday, June 25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Tuesday, June 28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Thursday, June 30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
Saturday, July 2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
Tuesday, July 5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
Friday, July 8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sunday, July 10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Tuesday July 12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, July 14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium,
Home of the Cleveland Browns
Friday, July 15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park
Sunday, July 17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
Tuesday, July 19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium
Thursday, July 21 Denver, CO Coors Field
Friday, August 5 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Saturday, August 6 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Monday, August 8 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Wednesday, August 10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium
Friday, August 12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Sunday, August 14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
Tuesday, August 16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
Friday, August 19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Sunday, August 21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Monday, August 22 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
Thursday, August 25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
Saturday, August 27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 28 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Wednesday, August 31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Friday, September 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Sunday, September 4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium / Stade du Commonwealth
Wednesday, September 7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Friday, September 9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium