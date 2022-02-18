Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett and Poison Set To Resume Stadium Tour This Spring

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following two years of false starts and delays, thanks to the menace of COVID-19, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Poison announced plans to pick up the thread of their North American stadium tour this June.

The tour kicks off on June 16th at Truist Park in Atlanta, with dates throughout the summer before the run wraps at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 16th.

Additionally, due to demand the tour has been expanded with 5 new stadium shows, including dates in Toronto, Edmonton, Indianapolis, Vancouver, and the tour’s closer in Las Vegas.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in a statement. “It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again and we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!”

Mötley Crüe said, “It’s on! We don’t think we’ve ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can’t wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!”

Up-and-coming rock band Classless Act, signed to Better Noise Music, have signed on as the opening act for the tour. With the release of their single “Give It To Me” in 2021, the band has been turning heads and received critical nods from both Spin and Loudwire.

THE STADIUM TOUR 2022 DATES:

Thursday, June 16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Saturday, June 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, June 19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Wednesday, June 22 Washington, DC Nationals Park

Friday, June 24 Queens, NY Citi Field

Saturday, June 25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, June 28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, June 30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Saturday, July 2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

Tuesday, July 5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Friday, July 8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sunday, July 10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Tuesday July 12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, July 14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium,

Home of the Cleveland Browns

Friday, July 15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park

Sunday, July 17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field

Tuesday, July 19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, July 21 Denver, CO Coors Field

Friday, August 5 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Saturday, August 6 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Monday, August 8 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Wednesday, August 10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium

Friday, August 12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sunday, August 14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Tuesday, August 16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday, August 19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Sunday, August 21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Monday, August 22 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Thursday, August 25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, August 27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 28 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Wednesday, August 31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Friday, September 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Sunday, September 4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium / Stade du Commonwealth

Wednesday, September 7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Friday, September 9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium