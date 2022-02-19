Dan Rutman Named Head of Music Creator Partnerships at Spotify

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Dan Rutman has joined Spotify as its Head of Music Creator Partnerships as listed on Linked In.

Rutman’s Linked In profile features a post saying, “Very excited to share that I’ll be starting a new position at Head of Msuic Creator Partnerships at Spotify this week. Thanks to everyone at TuneCore and Believe for making the last 1.5 years a phenomenal learning experience!”

CelebrityAccess could not locate an official press release on this news, but according to Spotify’s official job description, Rutman will “drive a partnerships strategy that drives positive sentiment toward Spotify for Artists, accelerates creator adoption of our offerings, and positions Spotify as the ultimate place to build, reach, and monetize an audience.”

Additionally, the official description states, Rutman will “develop scalable processes to manage multiple partnerships simultaneously while prioritizing those that will have the greatest impact on Spotify’s relationship to creators.”

Rutman was previously Head of Business Development at TuneCore, a role he received in January 2022, prior to that he was the Director, US and Canada. Rutman is also the founder of Solitaire Recordings, with a roster of independent artists that has accumulated over 100m streams since its inception. He will be based in New York City.