Livestreaming Platform Volume.com Relaunches Platform with Improved Interface

(CelebrityAccess) – Volume.com has just relaunched with a new look and improved interfaces on both the fan and artist side. Volume is unique in that you can stream from any type of device – laptop, tablet, mobile, or desktop.

Artists can choose to receive tips or contributions for a cause or charity from viewers. They can host a live performance, instrument or voice lessons, Q&As, fundraisers, or anything else that fits their brand. In addition, they can set up subscription offers such as fan clubs.

John Keefe, A&R released a statement to Jambase: “We couldn’t be more excited about the coming year. We’re planning to onboard a bunch of killer artists and festivals of all genres including jam, Americana, bluegrass, rock, and country, as well as create collaborations with independent labels. Most importantly, we are committed to always staying focused on the simple idea that the artist comes first. There’s a really good vibe going on over here at Volume.”

Artists who have utilized the platform include Kris Myers’ (Umphrey McGee) holiday show, where a portion of the proceeds went to Sharing Stops Suffering, a mental health organization. Included in that show were Maggie Rose, Bill Evans and Taylor Hicks, among others.

Volume.com has also partnered with Wiz Khalifa, KRS One from The Joint in Hollywood and Keifer Sutherland.