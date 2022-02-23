Hallie Anderson, Hana Mogulescu, And Jessica Page Team Up To Launch Rareform, A New Label Services And Marketing Company

(CelebrityAccess) — Rareform, a new music marketing and creative agency offering marketing campaigns, release strategies, digital marketing and paid ad solutions has officially launched.

The new venture, founded by three female music industry veterans will seek to work directly with artists, managers, distribution companies and labels both in the U.S. and abroad.

The company’s founding principals include Hallie Anderson, a former AEG Live vet, who also held marketing roles at Foundations Artist Management and Mom + Pop where she rose to Head of Marketing and Co-GM alongside Jessica Page in early 2019.

Hana Mogulescu started at Beggars Group in NYC, starting as an A&R scout and eventually becoming a project manager. In 2018, she joined September Management as VP of Marketing and Label Manager and helped launch the September Recordings label.

Jessica Page spent five and a half years as Mom + Pop Music’s Head of Streaming and Digital Strategy. During her tenure, she developed digital marketing strategies and relationships with digital service providers while working with clients such as Flume, Courtney Barnett, Alina Baraz, Ashe, and more.

At launch, Rareform’s client list includes both artists and corporate partners.

Artists: 808vic, BEGINNERS, BIIANCO, Clams Casino, COUCOU CHLOE, Faye Webster, Felivand, For Those I Love, Genesis Owusu, Hrishikesh Hirway, Jawny, Jesse Jo Stark, John Mark Nelson, Jungle Giants, Leave the Bones, Lila Drew, Oberhofer, Obongjayar, Ocean Alley, Royal Otis, Samora Pinderhughes, Sarah Saint James, Tall Heights, Terry Presume, Walt Disco, Windser

Companies: Amplifire Music, Anjunadeep, Canopy Artists, Good Death Collective, Good Harbor Management, House Anxiety, Interscope, Lookout Kid Management, Lucky Number, Manitoba Music, Nightshop Management, The Orchard, Ropeadope Records, September Management, Sound Advice, Sweat it Out, Telefono Records, Thanks For the Luck, threesixzero, Unified Music Group, Verdigris Mgmt.