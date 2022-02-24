   JOIN LOGIN
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Thirty Tigers’ Dave Macias

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz
David Macias is the majordomo of Thirty Tigers, a label services company whose clients include Jason Isbell, Patty Griffin, Lucinda Williams, Lupe Fiasco, Alanis Morissette, the Avett Brothers and many more. Thirty Tigers provides marketing, distribution and radio promotion and the artist retains the copyright in their work.

We discuss how Thirty Tigers works…if you’re in the independent sphere, you must listen to this, it’s the best explanation of the landscape I’ve encountered. Also, we go deep into streaming music and SPOTIFY!

